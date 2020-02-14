Formula E racer Ma Qinghua speaks out after undergoing coronavirus quarantine period

Ma will be racing in the Formula E race in Mexico City on Saturday night but had to travel a week earlier than planned as he played down fears over the virus

Chinese racer Ma Qinghua enters Saturday’s Formula E race after coming out of a two-week coronavirus quarantine period.

The NIO 333 driver travelled to the Mexico City E-Prix at the beginning of February in a bid to ease fears over the virus in the paddock.

His whole team, who are based in China, also travelled early and a statement was released confirming the quarantine.

“I just want to be involved to be honest and to be clear to everyone in this paddock and not let people worry about it,” Ma said.

But Ma, who is yet to score a championship point this season, is keen to play down concerns – and insists that he is fit and ready to race.

He said: “Either way, I have to travel here. With the simulator preparation and with the team, I am always travelling. It is not a problem for me to be here a week early, it is not an issue.

“For me, I feel good and ready and that is what is important.”

Both F1 and Formula E have postponed their races in China this spring.

StarSport understands the races are unlikely to be ran with re-stage dates yet to be confirmed.

Ma said: ”It is my home and Sanya is a great place to have this Formula E event but let’s see what can happen because it can happen later in the season.

“Not only for me, but for the team, as it is our home race.”

Ma has also opened up on what it is like living in China around the coronavirus epidemic – and again played down fears of its size.

He said: ”It is alright, it is just that the government have suggested for us to stay in our homes most of the time. If it is not necessary, don’t really go out much.

“You just need to wear the masks for the other people but it has been well controlled in China, the situation for this moment.

“In the last month, the situation has been stabalised and I have just heard the news that it is even more stable.

“In the next few days, it will reduce the numbers and it will take a little bit of time for everything to get normal again.”