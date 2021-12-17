For’serious’ human rights violations, the US has sanctioned a militia leader in CAR.

The US has sanctioned a militia leader in CAR for “serious” human rights violations.

Ali Darassa has been appointed as the leader of the militia group Union for Peace (UPC).

WASHINGTON, DC

The US Treasury Department announced Friday that a militia leader in the Central African Republic (CAR) has been sanctioned for his alleged role in “serious human rights abuses.”

According to the agency, Ali Darassa has been designated for abuses committed while leading the Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) militia group.

It said in a statement that “UPC militants have killed, tortured, raped, and displaced thousands of people since 2014.”

Darassa has been linked to a November 2018 attack in Alindao that killed 112 people, including 19 children, at a displaced persons camp.

In a statement, Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Andrea Gacki said, “Under Darassa’s leadership, the UPC militia has committed brutal atrocities against civilians.”

She stated that the US will continue to pursue and expose human rights violators, including those who contribute to the CAR’s humanitarian crisis.

“All property and interests in property of Darassa that are in or come within the United States, or that are in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC as a result of today’s action,” the statement said.