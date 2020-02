A judge checks up a black rabbit at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Feb. 1, 2020. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 2020 kicked off here on Jan. 17 and will last until Feb. 8. An average of over 900,000 people attend the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo annually. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)