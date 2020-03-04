Fortnite 12.10 Patch Notes: Update adds Proximity Mine and Supply Llama’s

Fortnite update 12.10 dropped earlier today. Here’s a look at whats been confirmed as changes to the game with some unofficial patch notes.

Fortnite Patch Notes Update – By now players have become used to the fact the Fortnite has outright stopped releasing patch notes, but thankfully the dedicated fan base will pull together to create their own.

The three main changes noticed by players this week (via fortnitemaster.com) can be summarised as the following;

There are also several bug fixes, but we’ve covered these previously further down.

Original Story – Epic Games has announced that it will be releasing the latest Fortnite update – bringing the game up to Fortnite version 12.10 – after a period of scheduled downtime.

In a move that is now somewhat standard for Epic, the update was teased earlier this week with little other information than ‘it’s coming’.

At least the studio has shared when the Fortnite scheduled downtime will be happening, though – it’s going from 9am UK time.

There is currently no update as to when it’ll end, but these updates tend to only last a couple of hours tops – sometimes the game is even back online by 10am.

Epic isn’t in the habit of releasing proper patch notes these days, but at least we know – roughly – what changes will be coming in the game thanks to leakers and community posters.

First up, we can expect some new Deadpool skins that’ll arrive alongside challenges related to the Marvel anti-hero. Those challenges will be:

• Find Deadpool’s toilet plunger (1)

• Destroy toilets (3)

Next, we can likely expect the game to fix the following issues – at least if the Fortnite Trello board is anything to go by.