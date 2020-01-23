Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 End Date ‘EXTENDED’ with delay to Season 2 start time

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start date may be further away than we think, as dataminers uncover another potential delay.

According to reports from several prominent Fortnite dataminers, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 has been extended from February 6th to February 20th.

This means Season 1 has been extended by another 2 weeks.

The news comes via dataminer @iFireMonkey, who took to Twitter to explain how he noticed the change in end date.

“The Calendar API updated the “Displayed End Date” for Season 1 from February 6th to February 20th. The displayed end date is what usually holds the actual season end date so seeing it go to the 20th is interesting however it makes sense as the next update is supposed to be 11.50″

The dataminer then followed this up with another message explaining further

“This isn’t confirmation of the season being extended, however it looks likely as the displayed end date is usually what Epic Games goes off of. [Previous posts about the season being extended from others was based off the API end date, not the displayed end date]”

Already the news is hitting fans hard, with many desperate for new content and hopefully more action from Epic Games, who have gone somewhat quiet since the relaunch of the game with Fortnite Chapter 2.

