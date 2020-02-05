Fortnite Patch 11.50 Notes Update: Official Epic Games notes for Valentine’s patch

Epic is rolling out Fortnite version 11.50 and we’ve put together what updates and changes we know are being made to the game

Late on Tuesday evening, Epic Games finally confirmed the details of Fortnite’s next big update – update 11.50 – and revealed that there would be some Fortnite server downtime as the new update is rolled out to all players.

Writing on Twitter, Epic Games Fortnite Status page told followers: “v11.50 launches tomorrow. Downtime for the patch begins at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). Stay tuned for updates when downtime ends.”

As ever, this downtime and the new update has come with some big changes to the game. Epic has lately been remiss to include proper changelogs when it issues updates.

We’ve already assembled a selection of patch notes for 11.50 from previously announcements from Epic, but we’re expecting more incoming news, too.

That said, we’ve collected what information we know about this new update so far and included it below.

Here’s what changes with Fortnite 11.50.

What’s new:

Bug fixes:

In the gallery above, you can see all the new cosmetics that have been added to the game.

First up, you can see that there is a Harley Quinn skin that’s been patched in. There appears to be challenges tied to this skin, which you can see below.

The challenges are:

Complete three of the challenges above to unlock the additional Harley Quinn style.

There are two new loading screens in the game, too – one called ‘Visions of War’ and one called ‘Visions of Love’.

These are likely tied to the also-leaked Love & War LTM which you can read more about at the Harley Quinn link above.

The challenges for the LTM can be seen below.

This story is breaking, and we’ll update it with more information as it becomes available.