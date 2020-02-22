Epic has released the latest Fortnite update, bringing the game up to 12.00. Here are all the new changes you need to know about.

Epic hasn’t been adding patch notes for Fortnite the same way that they used to.

Now, when a new update rolls out, the company just lets fans figure out what’s going on with the game.

Today we saw the rollout of Chapter 2, Season 2, introducing The Agency and a very handsome, muscular cat (yes, really).

Despite all these additions, and the stylish look of the new chapter, we still haven’t got any official patch notes, though.

In light of what we do know about the Season, we’ve compiled everything there is to know below – from unofficial fixes listed on the studio’s Trello board, to the various bits of lore and information Epic has published around the new Season.

Take a look at all the latest updates below – and find all the changes to Fortnite Creative at the link.

Welcome to The Agency. You come highly recommended.

The Island has been taken over by covert operatives — Ghost and Shadow — and its fate is in your hands. Will you join the fight?

As an operative of The Agency, you can use new methods and equipment to take on rival agents:

Trespassing

Ghost and Shadow have some valuable ____________ stashed in their Hideouts. Gain entry to the Vaults they’re stored in by eliminating ___________ and taking their Keycard.

Stealth

The Spy Hideouts are well-guarded, but you can avoid being recognized by an opposing side’s hired contractor Henchmen and __________ by disguising yourself or sneaking in a Creepin’ Cardboard. The __________ can also be deactivated or destroyed — if you’re willing to be a bit more conspicuous.

Ghost and Shadow have also created ways to make a stealthy getaway. Take advantage of these ___________ to quickly and covertly go from ________ to another.

Deception

Areas and containers unauthorized to your side can be accessed with classic trickery. Use a _________ to wear the uniform of the opposing side — or hoist a of the opposing side up to the to gain entry.

Revelations

Gain valuable enemy intel off of downed foes by stealing a look at their classified data. Intel from opponents includes the temporary disclosure of ____________ location, and intel from Henchmen includes the temporary disclosure of location and the location of nearby

Tools of the Trade

If you’re going to be an agent, you need access to lots of tools. Luckily, both new and unvaulted equipment is at your disposal, including Ghost’s and Shadow’s specialized gear.

Some of these weapons and items are those belonging to the . Just like with the Keycards, you can to make their special equipment yours.

Also, Shadow has imported a shipment of , meaning you can ________________in addition to Sidegrading an Assault Rifle into one.

New Battle Pass, New Choices

Throughout the Season, you’ll meet new agents at the Hideout. After completing their Weekly Challenges (which are available to everyone), they’ll present you a choice of two sets of Battle Pass Challenges to help them with. Your choices will impact each agent’s future… permanently. And no matter what side you turn them to, their future cannot be reversed. Choose wisely

Meet Maya

In addition to these agents, you’ll find agent Maya at the Hideout. Each week, she’ll give you a new Battle Pass Challenge to help her with. After completing one, you’ll be able to customize a new part of her appearance

With all of the choices at hand, there are more than 3.8 million style variants for Maya! Once you make a decision, Maya locks in with your new look

Surprise the Enemy

To prepare you for your operation, The Agency’s engineers have completed some R&D for your equipment

You can now throw Consumables (yes, we’ve made the Shield Potion’s glass super strong.) Plus, we’ve tweaked the Suppressed Pistol, the Suppressed SMG, and the Suppressed Sniper Rifle

When it comes to what’s vaulted, the Damage Trap, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, and some rarities of the Rocket Launcher and Submachine Gun have been safely secured in the lab.

The fate of the Island is in your hands! We know you’ll make the right decision

Good luck.

