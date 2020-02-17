Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 teaser posters revealed before Thursday release date

Fortnite Season 2 is set to begin this week, and players have found the first teaser posters dotted across the world.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is set to release later this week, on February 20. At least that’s the belief based on what Epic Games have said previously.

Before the launch of the 11.50 update, Epic told users: “Chapter 2 – Season 2 is now expected to launch Thursday, February 20.”

However, we’ve not seen the usual spate of big live events or teaser posters leading up to the launch of the new season.

Instead, Epic Games appear to be doing something bigger, in real life around the world. For those who don’t know, this is normally known as an Alternate Reality Game (ARG).

Teaser posters for the new season have been spotted over the weekend in various locations including Australia, Brazil, France and Japan.

The poster itself is simple, a gold handprint over the two main protagonists (8 ball and Scratch) of Season 1’s ‘story’.

These posters also contain a phone number and various messages can be learned from calling them.

Twitter user ShiinaBR wrote: “In the past few hours, several teasers for Season 2 have been found worldwide! Some of them even have a phone number attached.

“A voice will tell you this when you call it: ‘Yes sir’, ‘The agents were called’, ‘Card to access the safe purchased’.”

Some fans have also noticed that on the official Fortnite Discord Server, a new bot named “The Agency” was added.

This bot then started randomly granting users a redacted role named “█████████ ██████” and when users are granted the role, the bot tells them that they have been “Activated.”

A second poster discovered on Sunday in California also had a phone number, but the recording was completely different.

This time the voice said:

“Agency Recruitment Drive is a go! Happy hunting, agents… seagulls Oil rig operation confirmed. coughing ”

Whether the season officially begins on February 20 isn’t clear. We imagine it’s going to begin that day, but the process Epic Games normally follow might be slightly different from the usual.

So with that in mind, keep those ears to the follow for potential news and leaks over the next couple of days.