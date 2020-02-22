Fortnite Season 2 Map confirmed with all new locations

The Fortnite Season 2 Map has been revealed ahead of the launch of the new season. Take a look

The Fortnite Season 2 map has dropped this morning ahead of the launch of the new season. There’s also several new POI’s (Places of Interest).

Fortnite’s official website teased that the new season would include “exotic new locations throughout the island” as well as the ability for players to go “off the grid” to discover new POI Hideouts on the map.

Presumably, this means that the island will have a fair few more hidey holes dotted across the map.

As noted by the two trailers released this morning, there’s also several new locations to be seen as well as a few new POI’s.

For instance, the map now appears to have added new Oil Rig’s off shore.

It also looks like the new map will include a variety of new locations such as an Underground Cave, a boat off shore and a secret base in the middle of the island.

More to follow, but in the meantime Take a look at the new map below whilst we update the page with all the new details and locations.