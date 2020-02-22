Fortnite Update: PS4 and Xbox Season 2 info, 12.00 Patch Notes confirmed

Epic will be rolling out a new patch very soon, and it’s expected to address many in-game bugs and glitches – here’s what you need to know

FORTNITE SEASON 2 UPDATE TWO: Epic’s latest Season is now out in the wild and ready to play.

Though Epic is no longer releasing actual patch notes for the Battle Royale portion of the game, we have seen the developer release quite a lot of information about the Season, and what it contains.

The new Season mostly revolves around the mysterious Agency and its espionage-based activities, and the new equipment and abilities in the game reflect that.

You can read everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 2’s new additions – including what patch notes we do have – at the link.

FORTNITE SEASON 2 UPDATE ONE: Server downtime maintenance for Fortnite Season 2 has now been confirmed by Epic Games ahead of the big release time on Thursday, 20 February.

The Fortnite Status Twitter account has confirmed that Fortnite servers will be down at 4am eastern time, which is 9am GMT for those in the UK. A message posted online reads: “Get ready to be activated. The countdown to Chapter 2 – Season 2 has begun: Downtime scheduled to start at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC).”

The account also warned that the update could be potentially larger than usual, writing in a follow-up message: “With the launch of the new Season, patch sizes will be larger than normal.” More Fortnite updates to follow in the next 9 hours so stay tuned for more details soon.

Original Story – Fortnite fans don’t have long to wait because the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 Countdown is on.

Though Epic hasn’t been adding patch notes in the same way that they used to like in past seasons, the developer has been pretty consistent in updating its Trello– giving us hints about what’s to come in the game when we finally see the launch of the next season.

Call it what you want – Season 12 or Chapter 2, Season 2 – this will be the first big Fortnite update in a while, and as such people are pretty excited.

We know a few things (there’ll be a fancy gold theme, and new skins too) much of the upcoming season remains a mystery.

So let’s stick to what we do know – below are all the updates Epic has announced it will be working on as the new patch arrives.

These issues are all listed as ‘in progress’ or ‘fixed in a future update’ so we may see some (if not all) of the bugs addressed.

There are also several features that Epic Games has confirmed via it’s social channels in the lead up to release, such as changes to audio and team rumble.

So read on for everything you need to know about the latest Fortnite changes.

Mute Licensed Emote Audio Option

In the 12.00 update, Epic Games are making some big changes that content creators will love, namely because it will stop you having to mute audio from licensed audio. Why is this useful? Well, it will hopefully prevent YouTube or Twitch flagging your video for a copyright strike – for instance, if someone used the emote Never Gonna whilst you’re playing.

Team Rumble Changes

Epic Games has also confirmed that Team Rumble will undergo some rule changes!

