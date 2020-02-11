Fortnite update TODAY: 11.50.1 patch notes surprise for Xbox and iOS players

A new Fortnite update has released today for Xbox One and iOS. Here are the known patch notes for the new download.

A new Fortnite update has been released today (February 11, 2020) for Xbox One and iOS user, but not for any of the games other platforms (PS4, PC, or Nintendo Switch).

According to Epic Games, this new update will eventually be released on Nintendo Switch, but there’s no set date for when this update will be released.

Likewise, the Fortnite status Twitter account makes no mention of the update coming to PS4, PC or Android mobile users.

According to the developer’s support account, this update is intended to address stability issues. Presumably those same issues are not impacting players on PS4, PC or Android mobile.

A Tweet sent this afternoon from the Fortnite Status twitter account reads:

“We’ve released patch v11.50.1 on Xbox One and iOS to address stability.”

“Patch v11.50.1 will also be released on Nintendo Switch. We will provide an update when it’s available to download on the platform.”

It’s likely that players on Xbox One, iOS (and eventually Nintendo Switch) will be required to download a new update for the game.

At present it’s not clear how large the update is, but then again, with the update mainly fixing stability issues, we can’t imagine players need to worry about taking up loads of hard drive space.

Sometimes extra changes can be noticed by dataminers following the release of a new update, but so far there’s no developments from the eager Fortnite community. More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Please refresh the page to get the latest updates.

Reporters working on dailystar.co.uk will be working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @Daily_Star to get the latest news updates 24 hours a day.

Or download the Daily Star app for flash alerts on the biggest stories of the day.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Daily Star news bulletins? You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.