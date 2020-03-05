Fortnite Update today and patch notes for PS4 and Xbox One latest release

A surprise Fortnite update has been released today. Here’s a look at the updated patch notes, as confirmed by the Fortnite Status Twitter account.

It looks as though a new Fortnite update has been released today for PS4 and Xbox One users, which is based on the latest communication from the games support account.

On Wednesday the Fortnite Status twitter account – used mostly for support messages – told fans:

“We’re aware that the “Return to Lobby, “Item Shop,” and “Report Player” buttons at the end of a match may be unresponsive on controller and are working to resolve this.As a workaround, you can select “Leave Match” or “Report Player” in the Menu.”

And in the past hour the same Fortnite Status account told follows:

“We’ve released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that resolves this issue and addresses stability. We’ll keep you updated as this issue is resolved on other platforms.”

Based on the last part of that message it would indicate that the same fix is being planned to roll across other platforms that support the game, such as PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile.

But for the time being, there’s no word on when that update would be released for those additional platforms.

We might wager a guess it could be a few days though, based on how Epic Games and the developers have usually released smaller updates to the game such as this.

Should more information be released we’ll be sure to keep fans updated.