Fotis Dulos: who was he?

In 2019, JENNIFER Dulos made headlines when she went missing during a custody battle.

Her husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to her disappearance almost a year later, but the charges were dropped in March 2020.

Dulos, a real estate developer and the founder of Fore Group Inc., a company that built luxury homes in Farmington, Connecticut, was born in Turkey on August 6, 1967.

He was well-known outside of his profession as Jennifer’s estranged husband, and he is suspected of being involved in her disappearance and death.

Dulos was charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping in connection with Jennifer’s case in January 2020, and pleaded not guilty just weeks before his tragic death.

Dulos died in a New York City hospital on January 30, after attempting suicide at home.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said at the time, “It’s been a truly horrific day for the family, filled with difficult decisions, medical tests, and meeting the requirements to determine death.”

“Having said that, we’d like to express our gratitude to everyone for their interest.”

Those who argue that Mr.

“Dulos’ death reflects a sense of guilt, and we say no,” he added.

“We say it was more of a conscience overburdened by the weight of the world, too preoccupied to listen and more interested in a story than in the truth.”

Dulos had been placed under house arrest after posting a $600,000 bond prior to his death.

Jennifer’s case has been in the news for two years, and police have had no luck finding what they believe to be her remains based on blood spatter found at her home.

On December 20, 2021, a new K9 search for the missing mother of five was launched near where Jennifer’s SUV was discovered early in the investigation at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

Police told NBC Connecticut that investigators re-searched the area to follow up on “previous investigative information” about the homicide case.

According to the police, “this is being done out of an abundance of caution to explore every avenue related to the case.”

“Our detectives thoroughly investigate any and all leads, so these follow-ups are standard practice.”

It’s unclear what information authorities were looking into or if they found anything in their search at this time.

The former couple had five children together over the course of their marriage, who were between the ages of 8 and 13 at the time of Jennifer’s disappearance.

[…]

