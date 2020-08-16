Foton Motor makes headway in Internet of Vehicles

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Beijing-headquartered commercial vehicle manufacturer Foton Motor said it has access to more than 1.1 million automobiles on its platform of Internet of Vehicles (IoV).

The platform of the subsidiary of Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corp. now receives over 3.5 billion pieces of incoming data every day.

Foton has been carrying out R&D in car-mounted terminals of the automotive Internet of Things, an IoV management platform, and has built a cloud-based, interconnected and intelligent top-level architecture of industrial Internet.

Foton’s IoV platform offers all-round smart services for users to manage their manifests, routes and fuel consumption, as well as remote vehicle diagnostics, maintenance reminders and online reservations, the company said.

Relying on big data, the company said it will cultivate an integrated intelligent network ecology that connects people, vehicles, enterprises and markets. Enditem