Foul-smelling pest dubbed ‘fart bug’ trapped for the first time in Britain

A FOUL-smelling pest dubbed the “fart bug” has been trapped for the first time in Britain.

Scientists warn the capture of a brown marmorated stink bug in Essex and sightings in Hampshire show it is breeding and spreading here.

The bugs ruin fruit crops and invade homes.

Their glands release a smell of rotting rubbish as a defensive mechanism to ward off predators.

The flying pests were accidentally introduced from Asia to the US in the 1990s. They have since spread to Europe.

Scientists trapped the bug at Rainham Marshes nature reserve in Essex.

Entomologist Dr Glen Powell said: “The growth and development of these insects is likely to have benefited from the recent warm weather.”

Experts say it is simply a question of ‘when, not if’ the pest settles in southern England.

The bug is known as Halyomorpha halys.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]