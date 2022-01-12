Foula, the UK’s most remote inhabited island, is getting ready for New Year’s Eve festivities.

Foula, the most remote inhabited island in the United Kingdom, is getting ready for New Year’s Eve.

The island’s 30 or so residents follow the Julian calendar and live 20 miles west of the Shetland mainland in the North Atlantic.

I was being mocked by the Shetland skipper.

It took me a long time to respond to his question about why I thought it would be possible to sail to Foula in October.

Outside, the autumn equinox was bringing gales from the heavens, rattling the windows of my guest house in Lerwick.

“I haven’t sailed in a few weeks,” he explained.

“And with these winds, I’m afraid I don’t know when I’ll be out again.”

There won’t be any sailing to Foula.”

I had hoped to follow in an elderly neighbor’s watery footsteps.

Back in Glasgow, during Covid lockdowns, I befriended the man who was shielding upstairs.

We’d met as strangers and become friends during the pandemic.

He, too, had been a journalist, and had even begun his career at the same newspaper as me, albeit 45 years earlier.

He would send me incredible stories from the industry’s earlier, wilder days via email.

One of them concerned his assignment as a reporter in Foula.

This remote landmass, located 20 miles east of the Shetland mainland, is often referred to as the UK’s most remote inhabited island.

It appeared to be the type of place where not much had changed in the nearly 60 years between our visits.

I wondered how closely I could replicate his journey by sailing there, but the weather had other ideas.

It turned out that this was a common occurrence on Foula.

Instead, I flew with Marshall Wishart, an experienced pilot who told me calmly that while we might be able to take off from Lerwick’s airstrip, landing in Foula might be difficult.

“I’ll give it three tries,” he promised, “but if it doesn’t work, we’ll just come back.”

Foula appears to be a recumbent fat man in the North Atlantic, asleep or dead, ignoring the waves and winds crashing against his portly sides.

My next-door neighbor didn’t have this bird’s eye view, but many of the houses below haven’t changed much since he lived here.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Foula, Britain’s most remote inhabited island, is gearing up for New Year’s Eve