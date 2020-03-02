Founder of church at center of S.Korea’s coronavirus…

GAPYEONG, South Korea, March 2 – The founder of a controversial church at the center of South Korea’s coronavirus outbreak apologized on Monday that one of its members had infected many others, calling the epidemic a “great calamity.”

Lee Man-hee, who founded and heads the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to which most of South Korea’s cases have been traced, said at a news conference outside a church facility in Gapyeong, northeast of Seoul, that he was told he tested negative for the virus.

“We did our best but was not able to stop the spread of the virus,” Lee said, thanking the government’s efforts to fight the outbreak.

