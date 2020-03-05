Four Australians stranded on Grand Princess cruise ship off Californian coast amid coronavirus fear

Four Australians are stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship more than 600km off the Californian coast amid fears of a suspected coronavirus outbreak.

The US Coast Guard delivered virus testing kits to the ship as the number of cases across the US rises to more than 170 in 19 states.

Thousands of passengers are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship after it was banned on Wednesday from returning to its home port of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii after at least 20 people onboard fell ill.

It comes after two passengers who travelled on the same ship on a previous voyage last month between San Francisco and Mexico tested positive for the coronavirus and one later died – becoming California’s first fatality from the disease.

Eleven passengers and 10 crew members who are currently on the same ship have now reported symptoms that could turn out to be the coronavirus, seasonal flu or the common cold.

Sixty two passengers who were on the previous Mexican cruise where the two cases were detected remained on the ship for the Hawaii voyage as well.

Health officials said those passengers had contact with the two coronavirus cases. It is not yet clear if the 21 people currently reporting symptoms are among the 62 who were on the Mexico leg of the trip and came in contact with the two infected passengers.

The US death toll from coronavirus has now risen to 11 with more than 170 confirmed in 19 states.

At least 63 people are confirmed to have fallen ill in Australia with the deadly respiratory illness, including one baby, and two people have died.

In NSW, a Year 11 Sydney student is the latest person to test positive for the virus. Epping Boys High School was shut on Friday and staff and students have been advised to self-quarantine at home.

The death of an elderly NSW woman in an aged care facility has also meant 17 children had to be tested after they visited the Dorothy Henderson Lodge at Sydney’s Macquarie Park.

James Kwan, 75, was the first Australian to die of the virus, after contracting it on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was forced to dock off the coast of Japan.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3,250 deaths.

An increase in testing in the US has seen a jump in confirmed cases in Washington state, California and New York – with Nevada and Tennessee each reporting their first cases in the last 24 hours.

Eleven more cases were confirmed in New York City on Thursday, raising New York state’s total to 22. Two new cases in New York City – a woman in her 80s and man in his 40s – are unrelated to the 50-year-old Manhattan attorney who infected at least nine, including his family and a friend’s family.

President Donald Trump boasted in a tweet on Thursday about the low US fatality count in comparison to the rest of the world.

‘With approximately 100,000 CoronaVirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!’ he tweeted.

It comes as the string of cases across the country prompted California, Washington state, Florida and Hawaii to declare statewide emergencies due to the coronavirus threat.

Addressing the cruise ship off the coast of California, Governor Gavin Newsom said vessel would remain at sea until passengers and crew complaining of symptoms that may be consistent with the coronavirus can be tested to determine whether they have it.

Coronavirus testing kits were flown out to the ship on Thursday and samples will be analyzed at a state laboratory in the San Francisco Bay area, a process Newsom said should produce results in a matter of hours.

‘So we’re holding that ship, which is thousands of passengers, off the coast, and will be conducting those tests and getting those tests back,’ Newsom said.

‘The ship will not come onshore until we properly assess passengers.’

Two passengers – who identified themselves as Laura and Leah – uploaded a YouTube video showing themselves in their cabin after a warning was issued. They are shown reading out a statement from the cruise line while one of them coughs, though the pair insist they do not have coronavirus.

California’s first coronavirus victim – a 71-year-old man – had boarded the Grand Princess in San Francisco on February 11 for a 10 day voyage to Mexico, arriving back on February 21.

The man subsequently fell ill and went to hospital in Placer County, to the east of Sacramento, where he was diagnosed with the virus before he died.

Health officials say it is ‘highly likely’ the man was exposed to the virus on board the Grand Princess but have not yet said how the disease got on board.

The Grand Princess can hold up to 2,500 passengers and 1,150 crew. It is not clear how many people are currently on board. State health authorities, working with the CDC, are trying to contact some 2,500 passengers who were on the earlier voyage.

A statement from the cruise line said that it had been alerted by the CDC that a ‘small cluster’ of coronavirus cases in northern California had been linked to the ship.

The predicament of the Grand Princess cruise liner was reminiscent of the Diamond Princess vessel that was quarantined off the coast of Japan in February and was, for a time, the largest concentration of cornoavirus cases outside China.

Some American passengers from that ship were ultimately repatriated to military bases in California for extended quarantines.

California health authorities have confirmed 53 cases, the most of any single US state, from the respiratory disease that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

The death of the former cruise passenger in California marked the first coronavirus fatality in the US outside of Washington state, where 10 people have died in a cluster of at least 39 infections in the Seattle area. Researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected there for weeks.

