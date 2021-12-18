According to police, four bodies discovered in Virginia were the victims of a “shopping cart” serial killer.

﻿Police say a’shopping cart’ serial killer is responsible for four bodies found in Virginia.

(AP) — Police in Virginia say four bodies discovered in two different locations across the state were the work of a serial killer who met his victims on dating sites and used a shopping cart to transport their bodies.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dubbed the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, DC, the “shopping cart killer” at a press conference on Friday, and said police are investigating whether there are any other victims.

Robinson, who was arrested in Rockingham County last month, has lived in a number of places in recent years, including New York and Maryland, according to Davis.

Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of murder by Harrisonburg police last month after two bodies were discovered in a vacant lot in the city.

“At least he’s in custody.”

“Identifying other victims remains a challenge,” Davis said.

Following Robinson’s arrest, police searched an area near the Moon Inn in Fairfax County, just south of Alexandria.

Detectives noticed a shopping cart during the search and remembered that a cart had been used to transport the bodies in the Harrisonburg cases, according to Ed O’Carroll, commander of Fairfax County’s major crimes unit.

A large plastic container near the shopping cart contained the remains of two women.

Cheyenne Brown, 29, whose disappearance had been under investigation by Washington, DC police, has been tentatively identified as one of the victims.

The identity of the second body discovered in Fairfax County is unknown.

The three victims who have been identified have all gone missing in recent months.

Police say they’re looking into Robinson’s past to see if there are any other victims.

Davis stated, “That is what concerns us.”

“He didn’t become who he is three months ago by accident.”

Robinson has not given police any kind of cooperative statement since his arrest, according to Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner.

Based on video surveillance and cellphone records, Warner said, police arrested him relatively quickly after the bodies in Harrisonburg were discovered.

