Four Brits ‘high on hippy crack’ drive straight into canal in Amsterdam forcing locals to dive in to save them

FOUR bungling Brits crashed into an Amsterdam canal while apparently high on “hippy crack” – forcing locals to save them.

Dramatic footage shows witnesses dive-in to rescue the pals as they thrashed around in the water.

The group of Brits were driving around Amsterdam’s red-light district around 9.30pm on Sunday when their car ended up in the picturesque city’s Oudezijds Voorburgwal canal.

Police have since revealed they suspect the group may have been taking laughing gas before the incident.

In a video captured by stunned bystanders, the back of the car is seen floating above the surface after the crash.

The Brits scramble to climb on to the vehicle for support, before it starts to slowly sink.

A short time later, the entire car disappeared and several men appear to be struggling in the water.

An onlooker in a black top then jumps into the canal to help, rescuing the stunned group of four.

It is believed up to nine people jumped into the canal to help the Brits.

While three escaped from the car by themselves, bystanders had to rescue the fourth who was still stuck inside.

Fire brigade divers called to the scene managed to lift their car out of the canal by around 10.45 pm.

Local residents claim they saw the British group smoking cannabis and taking nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, before the incident took place.

Local TV station AT5 report one witness as saying: “I saw the police removing the empty laughing gas containers from the wreckage.”

“They’d been in the car for several hours before. One of them nearly drowned because he was so high.”

However, another witness reported by online newspaper NU said that one of the Brits appeared to not be able to swim well “and was completely stressed”.

The struggling swimmer reportedly dragged his rescuer underwater as well while trying to avoid drowning.

It is unclear if the Brits are being investigated by the local authorities over the incident.

There have been no updates on the condition of those involved.