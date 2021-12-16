Four children died after falling 10 meters while playing in a bouncy castle in Australia.

Four children died after falling 10 meters while playing on a bouncy castle in Australia.

Two boys and two girls were killed in Tasmania, Australia, while celebrating their final day of primary school. Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the incident “shattering.”

When the bouncy castle they were in was blown away by strong winds, four children who were out celebrating their last day of primary school tragically fell 10 meters to their deaths.

At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, two boys and two girls died in an accident in Devonport, in the northwest of the Australian state of Tasmania.

Five more children were taken to the hospital, four of whom are still critically ill.

There was no immediate explanation for how the bouncy castle became airborne, and no other information about the children’s identities was released other than the fact that the incident occurred at Hillcrest Primary School.

Students in Year 6, the final year of primary school, are typically 10 or 11 years old.

The incident, which is believed to be one of Australia’s deadliest involving an amusement ride, has been described as “shattering” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“At this time of year, young children on a fun day out with their families turn into such horrific tragedy.”

Mr Morrison told reporters, “It just breaks your heart.”

The tragic deaths shocked the community and resulted in an outpouring of grief.

“On a day when these kids were supposed to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we’re all mourning their loss,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said.

“Our hearts break for the families and loved ones of these young people who were taken from us far too soon, as well as their classmates and teachers.”

“It’s simply inconceivable that this shocking tragedy has occurred,” Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said, promising a thorough investigation.

Emergency services responded to the scene of what Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as a “shattering” accident (Photo: Grant Wells AP). Mr Hine said the accident would be referred to a coroner for an inquest after an initial investigation.

