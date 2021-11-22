Four children were killed in a terrifying house fire, and their father screamed, “My kids are dead!” after attempting to save them from the flames.

After desperately trying to save four of his children when their family home turned into a devastating fireball, a DAD screamed, “My kids are dead!”

After their house in Australia caught fire shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Najm Osman battled to get into his children’s rooms, but the fire was too fierce.

He and his wife Khadjah, who live in Werribee, Melbourne, were awoken by their eight-year-old son after their home was engulfed in flames and smoke had already filled the rooms.

Mr. Osman, 45, fought valiantly to save his four other children, Ileen, one, Nadar, three, Isan, six, and Masira, ten, but was tragically unable to get past the flames.

As neighbours awoke to the frantic father screaming “save my children,” Mr Osman managed to flee with his wife, 38, and son Ibrahim.

However, as firefighters battled to put out the fire, the hysterical father exclaimed, “My kids are dead!”

Mr. Osman rushed to Geeta Deagan’s front door after the fatal fire broke out, according to her neighbor.

“He came to our door and told my husband, ‘My kids are dead, my kids are dead,'” she told the Herald Sun.

The blaze took 30 firefighters over an hour to put out, with the roof of the family’s home collapsing as terrified neighbors looked on.

While police investigate how the fire started, heartbroken mourners have left floral tributes and cuddly toys at the scene.

The investigation is being led by members of the arson and explosive squad.

The four children died in the fire, according to Detective Senior Sergeant Ashley Ryan of Victoria Police.

“Our hearts go out to the family this morning,” he added, “but it’s also very distressing for Victoria police and emergency services members.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family in their time of need, with over £140,00 already raised.

“This unexpected house fire has taken the lives of four young, bright, and beautiful children, who were all so full of life and love, who had the most infectious smiles and radiated such a light that could illuminate the deepest and darkest of places,” said Fathi Ahmed, who organized the fundraiser.

“A mother, father, and son, as well as a 10-year-old and three-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, are mourning the loss of their family.”

“The family has been devastated emotionally and psychologically as a result of this.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can reach us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We also pay for videos.

To submit yours, click here.

To learn more, click here.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]