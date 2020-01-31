Four confirmed shot at courthouse in U.S. state of Connecticut

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Four people were confirmed to have been shot and wounded outside a courthouse in the U.S. state of Connecticut on Monday, local media reported.

The shooting took place at the Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, the Connecticut Post reported, citing Scott Appleby, the city’s director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Preliminary reports said four individuals have been confirmed to have received gunshot wounds, the report said.

“No immediate threat at this time,” said Appleby, who said earlier three people sustained gunshot wound. He added that the shooting occurred about 12:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT).

Trumbull Police Department is assisting at the hospitals, and city officials including Mayor Joe Ganim were on scene talking to the police, the report said.

There were no further details on the severity of the victims’ injuries or information about a possible shooter.