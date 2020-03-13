Four days of no coronavirus cases in NZ

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected the need for an Australia-style cash splash to boost New Zealand’s health capacity as the coronavirus outbreak grows.

New Zealand has now gone four straight days without a positive test.

Five Kiwis, with links to Iran or Italy, have contracted the disease, with a further two New Zealand nationals with family ties to those cases listed as ‘probable’ cases.

All are in self-isolation and do not require hospitalisation.

Those transmission rates, from more than 330 tests, make New Zealand one of the least-affected developed countries in the world.

It’s why Ms Ardern isn’t following in the footsteps of Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, who announced a $A2.4 billion COVID-19 package on Wednesday.

“We’re in a containment phase. We have five cases, two probable and we have been able to track and contact 100 per cent of likely contacts of those people,” she said.

“That makes it more likely we can keep containment.”

Ms Ardern said New Zealand would invest in “ongoing public health campaigns” but was well-stocked in relevant supplies..

“We have 9 million surgical masks,” she said.

“We have the capacity within our intensive care units and our tertiary health care.

“When we see wider community transmission … that’s when we start moving into the phase where you (ban) mass gatherings.

“That’s not where NZ is presently.

“At this stage, cases haven’t been really coming in and having a direct impact at that primary health level.”

New Zealand isn’t enforcing a complete travel ban on Italy as Australia is, rather it asks Italian travelers to self-isolate from the wider community for a fortnight.

Additionally, the government has issued fresh advice for Kiwis with “underlying health conditions” to reconsider taking overseas cruises.

Ms Ardern said the flow of tourists from Italy has “flowed to a trickle” given the lockdown placed by its own government.

Ms Ardern’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis has not won bipartisan support.

The opposition National party leader Simon Bridges said Ms Ardern should ban visitors from Italy outright, and institute an economic stimulus plan as Mr Morrison will reveal on Thursday.

Instead, Ms Ardern’s government is tailoring “business continuity packages” on a regional basis based on local needs.

“We say to the prime minister and the government, please, do act with some urgency around job support. Make it full and broad,” he said.

“You’ll see prime minister Scott Morrison announce his larger fiscal stimulus package (on Thursday) … what it does show is an urgency and a seriousness that we want to see in this country.”

The president of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners raised alarm on Wednesday when she told Newshub that half of New Zealand’s nearly five million-strong population could be infected by the fast-spreading virus.

Ms Ardern has declined to reveal the foretasted infection rates her government had received.