Four dead, 11 missing in floods hitting Turkey

Four people lost their lives in floods caused by heavy rain on Turkey’s Black Sea coastline, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Sunday.

He also said another 11 people were reported missing amid flooding in the northeastern province of Giresun, with 127 people being rescued.

Vehicles and debris were seen being carried by the floods along the main road of Dereli, a mountain town in Giresun Province.

Referring to the information provided by the state meteorology authority, Soylu warned that more rainfall is expected within the day.

Turkey has been afflicted by heavy rains and flooding in recent months. Two people were killed in mid-July’s flood in the city of Rize, and one was killed in June in Ankara.