Four families say babies died preventable deaths at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Trust

Four more families have claimed their babies would not have died if they had been given better care by NHS hospital in East Kent.

Reid Shaw, Freddie White, Harriet Gittos and Fletcher Aiken all died at hospitals run by the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust between August 2014 and November 2019.

Their parents have repeatedly slammed maternity services at the scandal-hit sites, but only two families have received apologies, with one case ‘still under investigation’ and health bosses denying errors in the fourth.

It comes after a probe was launched into 26 baby deaths across East Kent after a coroner ruled Harry Richford’s death at just one-week-old in November 2017 was ‘wholly avoidable’.

He died at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate.

A BBC investigation previously found at least seven preventable baby deaths may have occurred at the trust since 2016.

The BBC found Helen Gittos waited more than an hour to be seen at the QEQM after she had gone into labour.

Following a traumatic birth with her son two years before, Ms Gittos and her partner Andy Hudson checked out the labour facilities at the QEQM and did not think it was safe.

So she had a home birth nearby after the hospital rejected her request to give birth at its midwife-led unit because her firstborn was by Caesarean.

Ms Gittos was taken to the QEQM after a slow labour and gave birth to baby Harriet, who was in a poor condition and died eight days later.

Medics told her Harriet died because she had refused to have appropriate medical treatment.

She told the BBC: ‘We at no stage declined any medical intervention whatsoever.’

East Kent Hospitals said: ‘We accept. that we could have done more to respond to Dr Gittos’ wishes and help her labour in a calm, low-risk environment as much as possible.’

IVF baby Freddie White – who was a twin – died in April 2016 and the trust has accepted his death could have been avoided.

His mother Nicola Grimmett was 35 weeks pregnant when a doctor found her babies had twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a serious condition where one fetus is getting more blood from the placenta than the other.

She did not see a consultant until two days later, and it took a further day to give her a C-section – and little Freddie could not be revived.

His family insist he would have lived had he been delivered sooner.

A trust spokeswoman said: ‘We accept that Freddie’s death might have been avoided had we acted differently and we wholeheartedly apologise for this.’

The trust has launched an investigation into the November 2019 death of Reid Andrew Shaw.

His mother Kirsty Stead had twice reported reduced movement, and she called midwives in the early hours the day before her due date after Reid began moving excessively and she was in severe pain.

Ms Stead said she was told to take paracetamol and go to sleep.

Later that day she rang the QEQM saying she had not felt Reid move for hours and after being asked to come in, hospital staff said her son had died.

The hospital said it did not have a record of Ms Stead’s initial call and there was a possibility the staff member who took her call had been looking after another patient at the same time – and not checked her medical notes.

She believes baby Reid would have survived had she been told to go into hospital sooner.

She told the BBC: ‘Things just went downhill and spiralled out of control so quickly that it’s hard to actually think that it’s real, because it’s all like a muddled up dream and not a nice one.’

The trust said: ‘We have started a thorough investigation into the care that Kirsty and Reid were given.’

Kirsty King says medics at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford did not believe she was in labour because she was just 28 weeks pregnant with her son Fletcher Aiken in August 2017.

He was born by emergency C-section but managed to begin breathing on his own two days later – despite still being weak.

Staff said Fletcher would be fit to go home around a month later as he needed to put on more weight.

But he became ill at nine days old and died four days later – and Ms King says medics failed to spot a fungal infection he had developed.

He began suffering multiple seizures daily and doctors said they thought Fletcher had an unspecified genetic condition.

Fletcher’s heartbroken family say he would have been given correct antibiotics from birth had he been born at another hospital.

Ms King told the BBC: ‘We’ll never know if he’d been given the anti-fungal medication, would he ever have got it [the infection]. It just has such a horrific effect on everyone.’

The trust said of Fletcher’s case: ‘There was no evidence of any omissions in care. The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman is currently investigating the family’s complaint.’

The trust has previously admitted that it has ‘not always provided the right standard of care’ in its maternity services.

Last week, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt called for an inquiry into the safety of maternity services following developments in East Kent and the baby deaths scandal at the Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital Trust.

In a statement, East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the stories of families who have suffered the death of a much-loved baby, and we are extremely sorry for their loss.’

It said ‘significant changes’ had been made to maternity care since it commissioned an independent review in 2015.

A board sub-committee has been set up to ‘ensure we are complying with national safety standards’ and so that the recommendations from the Harry Richford inquest are implemented ‘fully and swiftly’.