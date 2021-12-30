Four key women testified in the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict, which led to a sex-trafficking conviction.

Four key women’s testimony led to a sex-trafficking conviction in the Ghislaine Maxwell case.

The powerful testimony of ‘Jane,’ ‘Kate,’ ‘Carolyn,’ and Annie Farmer in court proved crucial in securing the guilty verdicts.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six sex trafficking charges she faced, based in part on the testimony of four women who claimed they were recruited by her for unwanted sexual acts with her long-term boyfriend, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

The first gave her testimony under the alias “Jane.”

She claimed she was recruited for sexualized massages when she was 14 and is now a TV soap opera star.

She also claimed that Maxwell groomed her to cater to Epstein’s transgressions, and that she occasionally joined in.

“Kate” is a British name for the second.

When she was 17, she was first encouraged to give Epstein a “sexualized massage” at Maxwell’s London townhouse.

Judge Alison Nathan told the jury that any sexual encounters she described were not “illegal acts” because the defendants were over the age of consent in the United Kingdom.

“Kate” claimed she was then flown to Palm Beach, Florida, where she was given a “schoolgirl” outfit to wear while at Epstein.

After that, there was yet another sexual encounter.

Maxwell also tried to persuade “Kate” to recruit other women to give Epstein oral sex three times a day, according to “Kate.”

“Carolyn,” the next witness, was also 14 when she first went to Epstein’s house in Palm Beach.

She claimed to have been to the property over 100 times, up to three times per week.

“Maxwell would call and schedule the appointments,” she explained, adding that she would be paid between (dollar)300 and (dollar)400 each time.

“She came in and felt my boobs, hips, and buttocks, and said that… I had a great body for Mr Epstein and his friends,” she said of a naughty encounter with Maxwell in the massage room.

“Carolyn” said she was introduced by Virginia Giuffre, who taught her how to set up the massage table and oils, as well as how to massage Epstein.

During the first massage, she claimed she saw Epstein and Virginia performing a sex act.

In a separate civil case, Ms Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of sexual abuse and “first-degree rape.”

Andrew vehemently denies all of the allegations, claiming that he is innocent.

