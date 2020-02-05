Four Man Utd kids to watch in FA Youth Cup clash with Leeds

A bitter rivalry will be resumed on Wednesday night as Leeds United travel to Manchester with both clubs looking to progress in the FA Youth Cup

Manchester United will welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford this evening as their under-18 sides face off in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

The Red Devils overcame Norwich City in the fourth round last month, while Leeds defeated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on penalties after they could not be separated after extra time.

The two clubs famously share a rivalry that has not been rekindled for some time, with the last senior match between United and Leeds being played over ten years ago when Jermaine Beckford’s winner handed the Whites a memorable victory in the FA Cup third round.

The game will give fans a chance to see potential stars of the future in action, with the home side, chasing a record 11th FA Youth Cup win, able to field some of the country’s finest young talent.

Starsport takes a look at four Manchester United players to keep an eye on during tonight’s game at Old Trafford.

17-year-old McCann is United’s top scorer this season.

He has netted five times in 15 appearances in all competitions, including a penalty in the last round of the FA Youth Cup against Norwich.

The midfielder is a lifelong supporter of the club and jumped at the chance to make the switch from Coventry City in 2017.

He is also eligible to represent both England and the Republic of Ireland.

He made his debut for the former at under-16 level shortly before joining the Red Devils, and scored on his first game for the latter against Finland.

A regular partner for McCann in central midfield, Wellens is another United wonderkid tipped for a successful career in the game.

The Salford-born man was promoted from the under-16 side last summer and has settled in well with Neil Ryan’s under-18s.

He scored on the opening day of the under-18 Premier League season in a 3-0 win over Sunderland and assisted United’s second goal against Norwich last month.

Wellens is highly-rated at Old Trafford and was spotted training with the first team at just 16 years of age before United’s trip to Europa League opponents Astana in November.

A product of French side Monaco’s youth academy, Mejbri was signed in August of last year in a deal that could eventually rise to £9m, a staggering fee for a 17-year-old.

He is being hailed as one of United’s most exciting young players, producing a standout performance in the FA Youth Cup victory over Lincoln City earlier in the season and creating three goals in five matches for the club’s under-23 side.

A highly technical midfielder, Mejbri will be looking to become the latest player to break into the Red Devils’ first team as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have done before him, and could run the show against Leeds tonight.

18-year-old Devine has filled the left-back position left vacant by Brandon Williams’ promotion to the first team.

The player, who can also do a job at left midfield, has four assists in six games in the under-18 Premier League.

He joined United from local rivals Manchester City in 2018 where he gained UEFA Youth League experience and has since appeared 31 times in a red shirt for the club’s under-18 and under-23 sides.

Devine’s attacking intent has seen him grab six assists during this time and will be looking to bomb forward this evening as United look to progress in the FA Youth Cup.