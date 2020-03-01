Four missing as boat sinks in Indonesia’s East Java

JAKARTA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Four people went missing after a boat capsized on a river in Indonesia’s East Java province, Head of the Provincial Search and Rescue Office’s Operation Affairs Wayan Suyatna said on Sunday.

The accident took place when the boat carrying six people was crossing Brantas River located in Jombang district at 11:30 p.m. Jakarta time a day earlier, Suyatna disclosed.

“Suddenly the engine of the boat stopped functioning and triggered panic among the six persons, making them jump into the waters before the boat went down,” he told Xinhua via phone.

The rescuer said that the engine stopped because the propeller of the boat was stuck by garbage.

Only two of the six persons survived the accident, but the rest remain missing, according to him.

The search and rescue for the four persons had been carried out and transiently ended on Sunday evening as the night fell, and would resume on Monday, he said.

However, some rescuers still monitor downstream the river along the night. If a clue is found, Wayan said, other rescuers will immediately resume the search mission.