Four more Australians test positive to coronavirus on the ‘floating prison’ cruise ship

Four more Australians have been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

A quarantine officer is among 39 more people who have been diagnosed with the virus on the cruise liner, which is docked in Yokohama in Japan.

The new cases include seven Americans, two Canadians and the ship’s first teenage patient.

There are now 174 cases of coronavirus on the boat including 15 Australians.

More than 3,600 people are trapped on the boat in quarantine, 208 of whom are Australian.

The Diamond Princess has been called a ‘floating prison’ by those on board, with passengers stuck on the vessel until the quarantine period finishes on February 19.

The boat is currently hosting the largest concentration of the disease outside of China.

Olivia Capodicasa is one of the Australian passengers in quarantine and revealed what conditions are like for those stranded on board.

‘People with cabins that don’t have light, or windows or a balcony, are a priority,’ she told the Sunrise program.

‘When we’re out there we have to wear our masks, our gloves, any protective gear. We can just walk around and breathe in the fresh air. I did a few sprints because I was just dying to get moving.’

She also said she was optimistic despite her mundane environment.

‘I think that’s the only mindset you have to have when you’re locked in a room,’ she said.

Quarantined Australian passenger Claire Hedger posted an Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon thanking staff for their tireless help on the ship.

‘We are being so well looked after during this crazy situation. And thankfully we continue to remain healthy and comfortable,’ Ms Hedger posted.

‘The last seven days have gone pretty quickly and the next seven days will be over in no time.

‘Princess Cruises have been very generous, the crew are working like crazy and the Japanese health authorities are working very hard – there are even volunteers working around the clock.’

Japan initially screened all 3,711 passengers and crew last week after an 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in January was confirmed to have the virus.

Nearly 300 people were selected for further tests because they showed symptoms or had contact with known patients, resulting in 61 initial positive tests.

Since then, the tests have expanded to those who had contact with the infected passengers, producing a spiralling number of confirmed cases.

The deadly coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people.