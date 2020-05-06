Four more test positive with COVID-19 in Taiwan’s naval vessel outbreak

Four more people tested positive with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the outbreak involving three naval vessels, Taiwan’s epidemic monitoring agency said Sunday evening.

The new confirmed cases brought the total number of cluster infections on the fleet to 35, the agency said in a press release.

The latest four patients were found to be infected with the virus in the test right before they are about to be released from 14-day quarantine on May 4. The other 709 tested negative but 346 of them will take another test Monday morning.

The fleet of three naval vessels, with more than 700 people on board, returned to Taiwan on April 15 after a short stop at Palau from March 12 to 15 and nearly 30 days at sea. A majority of people on board disembarked before the first three tested positive with the virus on April 18.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Taiwan has risen to 436, according to the agency.