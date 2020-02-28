Four Oly debutantes in artistic swim team

Four returning Olympians and four Olympic debutants have been named in Australia’s artistic swimming team to compete in Tokyo.

Formely known as synchronised swimming, the all-women team announced in Canberra on Wednesday is looking to improve on an eighth placing in Rio.

Jane Fruzynski, Kiera Gazzard, Kirsten Kinash and Rachel Presser will make their Olympic debut in Tokyo alongside Rio Olympians Hannah Cross, Emily Rogers, Amber Rose Stackpole and Amie Thompson.

Stackpole and Thompson were also named to compete in the Duet event in Tokyo.

Australia is one of just 10 nations qualified to contest the Team event in Tokyo, earning its quota with a strong performance at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 Ian Chesterman announced the team in Canberra on Wednesday, saying the athletes had worked hard for the honour.

“These are all athletes from a relatively small sport who have worked so hard and sacrificed a great deal to make it to Tokyo and represent Australia at the Olympic Games,” Chesterman said.

“Their selection is not only a great personal achievement but it will also inspire the next generation of artistic swimmers.”

The youngest member of the team, 18-year-old Kiera Gazzard was ecstatic to make her Olympic debut.

“This is a lifelong dream of mine,” Gazzard said.

“I vividly remember watching the Beijing Olympics when I was seven saying to my mum, ‘I want to go to the Olympics’. I can’t believe I can now look back and say I’ve done it, I’ve made an Olympic Team.

“It’s been an amazing experience to go through the training and selection camps with a bunch of girls that I look up to and have for many years, and will now share an Olympics with them.”