Four people have died as a result of grenade explosions in northeastern Nigeria, according to eyewitnesses.

Four people have died as a result of grenade blasts in northeastern Nigeria, according to eyewitnesses.

Locals and witnesses claim that two grenades exploded near the airport in Maiduguri.

NIGERIA, LAGOS

According to residents, a rocket-propelled grenade killed at least four people in northeastern Nigeria on Thursday.

Auwal Mohammed, a vigilante and eyewitness, said a grenade landed on a house near the local airport in Maiduguri, causing an explosion that killed three people.

“I was standing a few meters away from the house when the explosion occurred.

“We carried three bodies away from the scene,” he told Anadolu Agency, adding that the incident happened around 9 a.m. local time (0800GMT).

According to two police sources and residents in the area, a grenade exploded in Gomari Ayafe, west of Maiduguri, killing a young man.

A local schoolteacher, Musa Ali, said the second explosion happened just a few minutes after the first.

Officials at the local Umaru Shehu Hospital confirmed on condition of anonymity that three people were hurt, including a mother and her baby.

According to Anadolu Agency, neither the military nor the police have commented on the attack.

The incident on Thursday was the second within a short period of time.

Several residents were injured in early December when Boko Haram and its affiliate, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), fired rocket-propelled grenades into the same area.