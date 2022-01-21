Four people linked to Russia have been sanctioned by the US because of their involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The US has sanctioned four Russians in connection with the Ukraine crisis.

According to a top diplomat, Washington will continue to expose and ‘undercut Russia’s destabilization efforts in Ukraine.’

WASHINGTON, DC

The US Treasury Department sanctioned four people on Thursday, accusing them of taking part in Russian-directed efforts to destabilize Ukraine.

In a statement, the agency said, “Today’s action is intended to target, undermine, and expose Russia’s ongoing destabilization effort in Ukraine.”

Two of the individuals are members of Ukraine’s parliament who work for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and support Moscow’s “destabilizing and dangerous influence operations,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Taras Kozak, Oleh Voloshyn, Volodymyr Oliynyk, and Vladimir Sivkovich are among the individuals who have been designated.

“The US will continue to take steps, including through actions like this one and in partnership with the Ukrainian government, to identify, expose, and undercut Russia’s destabilization efforts in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

US Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects Russia to “move in” to Ukraine, but that a “minor incursion” would prompt NATO allies to discuss a response.