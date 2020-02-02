Four people shot, two fatally, at a funeral in Florida

At least two people have been killed and two others injured in a shooting that took place at a Florida church on Saturday.

The incident occurred just after 2:30pm at the conclusion of a funeral, which was held at Victory City Church in Riviera Beach.

A boy, 15, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a juvenile were also shot and rushed to a local hospital. They are both believed to be in a stable condition.

According to NBC, the shooter fired 13 rounds before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Scores of police officers and several squad cars were pictured at the scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

The senior pastor of the Victory City Church took to Facebook to provide an update on the situation shortly after 4pm.

‘We solicit the prayers of the saints today as we morn the loss of two young black men to a senseless shooting after a funeral held here at the church,’ he wrote.

He urged all members of his congregations to pray for the victims’ families.