Four people were killed in a Fairfield County murder-suicide after the father shot his wife and two children before killing himself.

‘After dad shot wife and two kids before killing himself,’ a murder-suicide in Fairfield County leaves four dead.

According to police, a MURDER-SUICIDE in Ohio left four people dead after the father fatally shot his wife and two children before killing himself.

On Wednesday morning, at 9.54 a.m., medics were dispatched to a home on Westview Terrace in Lithopolis.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and discovered two children, a woman, and a man dead inside the residence.

