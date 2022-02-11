Four people were killed in a South Korean explosion.

According to local media, four more people were injured in a blast at a petrochemical plant.

An explosion at a petrochemical factory in South Korea killed at least four people and injured four others on Friday, according to local media.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the blast happened in the southern city of Yeosu.

According to the report, the injured were taken to a local hospital.

The explosion is thought to have occurred as a result of factory heating system testing, but authorities are still investigating the cause of the blast, according to the agency.