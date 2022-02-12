Four people were shot at a Justin Bieber concert, and Khloe Kardashian was on the guest list for the afterparty.

Four people were injured in a shooting outside a Justin Bieber concert afterparty where Khloe Kardashian was on the guest list.

After Justin Bieber’s star-studded concert on Friday night, four people were reportedly shot.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that ten shots were fired in total outside the concert’s afterparty in WeHo near The Nice Guy, and the four people who were shot are said to be in stable condition.

According to TMZ, the gunshots were heard shortly before 3 a.m., following a fight involving Kodak Black.

According to TMZ, it’s unclear who opened fire, but no arrests have been made.

Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian were among the celebrities who attended.

More to come…

