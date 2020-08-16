Four pubs shut down as customers and staff test positive for coronavirus

Four pubs have been forced to close their doors after customers and staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Officials from Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace are now working to identify and alert people who may have had contact with those infected with Covid-19.

The four pubs – the Stanley Empire Club, Phoenix Club, The Ball Alley and East Stanley Working Men’s Club – are located in Stanley, County Durham.

It has not been confirmed if all the coronavirus cases are linked, but ChronicleLive reports that it is understood one of the affected customers visited the East Stanley club and the Empire bar last weekend.

Have you been affected by this story? Email [email protected]

It is understood a second customer at East Stanley and two workers at the Empire have tested positive.

Earlier, ChronicleLive said four people linked to the East Stanley Working Men’s Club had contracted coronavirus.

Public health officials said anyone who visited the club between August 9 and 11 should self-isolate for 14 days from the day they visited.

The Ball Alley and Phoenix Club confirmed on Saturday they were closing.

A spokesman for The Ball Alley said: “It has come to our attention that one of our regular customers has tested positive for coronavirus, with no symptoms.

“Those that have been in close contact have been informed.

“Due to this information we have taken the difficult decision to close down the pub for a deep clean and so we can all be tested.

“Therefore the pub will be closed until further notice.”

A spokesman for the Phoenix Club said: “Due to a customer testing positive we are going to close the club and get it deeper cleaned before reopening.”

Durham County Council said its staff have been working with Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace since the first suspected cases were reported.

A community awareness programme has also been launched in Stanley and the surrounding areas.

Responding to the cases linked to the East Stanley Working Men’s Club, County Durham’s Director of Public Health Amanda Healy said: “We are urging anyone who visited the club on the 9, 10 or 11 August to self-isolate for 14 days from the day of their visit in order to help prevent further potential spread of the virus.

““It is vital to remember that the power to protect our loved ones, friends and neighbours lies in all of our hands.

“If we all follow the simple steps of Hands, Face, Space – washing our hands often for 20 seconds, covering our face in public buildings and staying 2 metres apart when possible – then we will all be doing out bit to halt the spread of this virus.

“Coronavirus could hit any of us, but by working together to stay safe we can limit its impact.”

In Newcastle city centre, Dat Bar has closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Their colleagues have tested negative but will self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution, the bar wrote on Facebook.

It said customers who may have had contact with the infected workers have been contacted.

Meanwhile, the UK recorded more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus for the fifth straight day.

A further 1,012 cases were announced on Saturday.

Overall, a total of 317,379 cases have been confirmed.

The Government also said 41,361 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Saturday.

This up by three from the day before.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 56,800 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.