Four Roger Stone prosecutors quit case as DOJ backs down from ‘horrible & unfair’ sentencing advice blasted by Trump

The US Justice Department has reconsidered its recommendation that former Trump advisor Roger Stone serve nine years in prison for lying to Congress, instead deferring to the court, while four of its prosecutors have resigned.

Punishing the self-described “dirty trickster” with seven to nine years in prison “could be considered excessive and unwarranted,” prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday. “Ultimately, the government defers to the Court as to what specific sentence is appropriate.“

Wow, Mueller prosecutor Zelinsky withdraws from the Stone case AND includes this footnote(!): “The Court is advised that the undersigned attorney has resigned effective immediately after this filing as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for District of Columbia” pic.twitter.com/TrNSo9qXeB — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 11, 2020

As the report emerged, news broke that lead attorney for the government, Aaron Zelinsky, had withdrawn from the case. What’s more, a footnote on the filing revealed Zelinsky had not only resigned from the Stone case, but also entirely from his post as Special Assistant US Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Another Justice Department source told Fox News that “the sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department” – their claim suggesting the prosecutor might have misrepresented the sentence he planned to recommend.

Significant Roger Stone developments – DOJ Prosecutor Jonathan Kravis has “resigned as an Assistant US Attorney” pic.twitter.com/mdjG6teWEW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 11, 2020

Later on Tuesday afternoon, Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Kravis also announced his resignation from both the case and his job at the DOJ. US attorneys Adam Jed and Michael Marando also withdrew themselves from the case, according to separate court filings revealed on Tuesday.

Prosecutors had declared in a Monday filing that Stone “displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law” when his ‘crimes’ – lying under oath, witness tampering, and obstructing Congress’ investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election – came to light. The Republican operative’s harsh sentence should serve as “general deterrence” for the “deadly adversary” represented by “foreign election interference,” the memo advised, insisting he serve as a reminder that “our democratic processes can function only if those called to testify tell the truth, and…serious consequences lie in store for those who do not.”

Stone’s defense argued that 15 to 21 months was more typical given the offenses, observing that the campaign adviser had played no role in obtaining the emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee or Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta and provided to WikiLeaks, nor had the probe yielded evidence of the promised “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia. Stone himself filed a request with the court to avoid prison altogether, and even the witness he supposedly intimidated – comedian Randy Credico – asked that he only be sentenced to probation, admitting he did not actually feel physically threatened by Stone’s “threats.”

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

But it was Trump’s Twitter plea, calling out the “horrible and very unfair situation” in which his former campaign ally had found himself, that got Stone’s plight trending among the #MAGA contingent.

You can tell who the most unreasonable people on the Left are today bc they are saying Roger Stone deserves 9 years in jail You don’t have to be a Trump supporter to see that is excessive — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2020

If #RogerStone goes to jail & Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Strzok and Page are still roaming free, that is a breach of the public trust and an injustice that cannot be ignored.The blatant bias against Trump supporters is displayed for the world to see.#PardonRogerStone — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 11, 2020

The apparent DOJ reversal hours later, unsurprisingly, set off its own firestorm.

We are officially a f*cking banana republic!”The statement came hours after President Trump tweeted of the sentence prosecutors recommended, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation.”” https://t.co/FpytpVI8Cy — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 11, 2020

Condolences to the career professionals at DOJ whose independence and professional integrity have been publicly undermined to suit the whims of the WH. Truly a cancer on our system of justice. https://t.co/PIEq7Kax6Z — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) February 11, 2020

Trump later told reporters he did not ask the Justice Department to change Stone’s sentencing recommendation, though he maintained it was within his authority to do so. He doubled down on his objection to the initial sentence, calling it “ridiculous.”

Stone was found guilty in November of seven counts related to interference with the Congressional ‘Russiagate’ probe and is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

