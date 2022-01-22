FOUR schoolgirls aged 13 to 17 were assaulted in South East London in the last month, prompting an urgent search for a serial sex attacker.

The victims, who ranged in age from 13 to 17, were attacked in South East London.

Last week, three horrific sex attacks occurred within six days of each other.

In a desperate attempt to find the criminal, the Met Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Officers say they believe the attacks are linked because they show a hooded man wearing a face mask.

On December 16, a 13-year-old girl was followed by a man as she alighted from a bus on Hoveton Road.

When she screamed, the assailant fled.

A 16-year-old girl was shoved against a fence and assaulted by a man who asked her directions in Poplar Place on January 12.

The next day, a 17-year-old girl was followed into a nearby property after getting off a bus in Greenwich’s Artillery Place.

While on the ground, she was tripped and sexually touched.

On the 18th of January, a 16-year-old girl was walking down Kentlea Road when she was approached by a man who asked for directions.

The girl tried to flee, but the maniac grabbed her and assaulted her before she could get away.

“We know these incidents will cause concern within the community,” said DS James Robinson, who is leading the investigation.

“We also need your help – if you recognize the man in this photo or have any information that could help us, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The attacks shocked Greenwich Council, which said it is “working closely with the police to do everything in our power to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

“Thanks to the bravery of the victims, who managed to flee and later contacted the authorities, we have an idea of what the perpetrator looks like,” it said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and mention the CAD number 291621JAN22.