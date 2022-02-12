Four students who were expelled after signing the ‘Start Slavery Again’ petition are unable to return to school, according to the judge.

Four students who were expelled after signing the ‘Start Slavery Again’ petition are unable to return to school, according to a judge.

RIVERSIDE, MO (KFVS) –

(AP) — A federal judge has refused to overturn four suburban Kansas City high school students’ expulsions or suspensions for their involvement in an online petition to “restart slavery.”

In his ruling on Tuesday, US District Judge Stephen R Bough acknowledged that the four students from Park Hill South High School will likely suffer harm if they are not allowed to return to school immediately or at all, in one case.

However, he told radio station KCUR that if the case went to trial, their lawsuit was unlikely to succeed on the merits of its claims.

After one was expelled and three others were suspended for 180 days because of the online petition, the four ninth-graders sued the Park Hill school district and several administrators.

A spokeswoman for the district did not respond to a request for comment right away, and it was unclear when the suspended students would be allowed to return to school.

They were on a bus with the freshman football team last September when one of them, while joking with a Black student about jobs and slaves, drafted a petition on Change.org titled “Start Slavery Again.”

The biracial student then shared the petition with the football team’s Snapchat group.

The petition was greeted positively by the three other students.

Other students informed school officials about the petition.

The students admitted to their involvement but claimed the petition was a joke during an internal investigation.

The students claimed that their First Amendment and due process rights had been violated in their lawsuit.

They claimed that racial slurs were used frequently at Park Hill South, “most often in friendly bantering,” and that the instigator of the conversation was Black and had not been disciplined.

The students requested that their suspension be lifted and that the discipline be removed from their records.

The incident was caused by “youthful bad judgment” among Black and biracial students, according to the students’ lawyer, Arthur Benson.

In an email, Benson said, “Three white boys in similar bad judgment wanted in on the joke, intended only for the freshman players.”

“This bad judgment was punished with heinous acts for which no one now claims responsibility…

