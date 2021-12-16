Four suspects have been named in the aftermath of a shooting in Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — After a shooting in a parking lot outside a Walmart on Wednesday, police were looking for four suspects.

No one was hurt when gunfire erupted outside the Waterworks shopping center store on Tuesday night.

The suspects are believed to have been inside the store when they opened fire.

The shooting’s cause was unknown.

A car parked outside the store was hit with bullets.

A person waiting for a relative inside the vehicle, according to police, was not hurt and had no connection to the shooting.

A SWAT team arrived on the scene and searched the store and the roof for possible suspects.

The suspects are thought to have all left the scene.

The store reopened after roughly two hours.

Surveillance video was being analyzed for clues.

