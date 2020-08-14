Fourth ‘Black Death’ victim dies in Mongolia after buying two infected rodents

A fourth person has died from the bubonic plague in Mongolia, prompting Russia to vaccinate thousands against the disease.

The 42-year-old man, from the Khovd province, died after purchasing two infected marmot rodents which are seen as a food delicacy, according to reports.

His district of Jargalant has been sealed off and put into lockdown over the death.

As a result, Russia has begun a vaccination programme against the plague amid fears fleas are spreading the Black Death from Mongolia and China.

Some 2,500 adults and 623 children have been given vaccinations in one district alone in the mountainous Tuva republic in Siberia – a favourite Vladimir Putin holiday spot.

The region has a frontier with Mongolia.

A huge disinfection campaign has been carried out to kill infected fleas by spraying across a large area near remote villages, it was announced.

“A wide distribution of the plague pathogen was revealed in Ovyursky and Mongun-Taiginsky districts with a total area of 340.1 square kilometres (131 square miles),” said Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s health watchdog.

In one area, eight shepherd camps with 51 people including 16 children were deemed at serious risk of infection.

“In Ovyursky district, the dangerous area is Khandagayty settlement with a population of over 3,000.

“Here, urgently, employees of the epidemiological squad carried out barrier disinfection, treating 4,000 hectares around the village from plague carriers.”

The 2,500 adults and 623 children were vaccinated in Ovyursky district where a dozen doctors were deployed to tackle the crisis, travelling into the mountains to give injections.

This came as Putin announced Russia had registered a vaccine to fight coronavirus.

The bubonic plague vaccination action in Russia follows two deaths from bubonic plague in China’s Inner Mongolia.

Two villages were reported to be sealed off in the province.

Earlier a 15-year-old boy died from the Black Death in Mongolia, and two brothers were infected in a separate outbreak.

All were linked to infected marmots, a rodent which is the heaviest member of the squirrel family.

Three other Russian regions in southern Siberia are known to be monitoring the spread – TransBaikal, and the republics of Altai and Buryatia.

Warnings have been issued not to hunt marmots.

Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents like marmots.

It kills in less than 24 hours if not treated promptly.

Up to 200 million people were killed by the Black Death – bubonic plague – in the 14th century.