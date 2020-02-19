Fox expects fair Olympics canoe course

While some paddlers have questioned if the Tokyo 2020 slalom canoe course will be ready for competition in July, Australia’s dual Olympic medallist Jessica Fox is confident changes will be made to ensure it’s fair.

Fox will lead the Australian slalom team into the Games as a hot favourite to add a further two medals to those won in Rio and London.

Fox’s berth has already been confirmed by the Australian Olympic Committee while the other places in the squad will be decided at this weekend’s final selection trials at the Sydney International Whitewater Festival in Penrith.

More than 300 of the world’s best paddlers from 23 countries, including several Olympic and world champions, will compete in the canoe (single blade) and kayak (dual blades) events.

The Australian contenders visited the purpose-built Olympic course in Tokyo last year and K1 paddler Lucien Delfour was unhappy with its set-up.

Delfour said the course was low velocity and low density which could better suit more powerful athletes than those who tried to use the water to get around the gates.

“I think the Tokyo course is not ready,” Rio Olympian Delfour said.

“It takes a lot of work and time to adjust the obstacles … they just haven’t done it so at the moment it’s not that fun and it feels really small.

“It’s like grade two water so it’s very small while at Penrith it’s fairly big as courses go.

“We’re hoping it will change a bit.”

Fox, who will be the first Australian woman to compete in the C1 after it was added to the Tokyo program as part of a push for gender parity, was confident that Olympic organisers would take the criticism on board and make changes ahead of competition.

“There are a few things that needed to change to make it a bit consistent and regular which makes it a bit more fair in the way the water moves and flows,” the 25-year-old said.

“The ICF (International Canoe Federation) and engineers have been working on that in the last few months so I think when we go back next month and in April they will still be tweaking things and testing things before the final configuration in May.”

Fox conceded the course was quite different to that in Penrith, where the Australian paddlers were most familiar and she was looking forward to spending some more time in Tokyo before the Games start.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back there and training more because the feel is different… so it will be good to get there and getting familiar,” she said.