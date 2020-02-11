Foxconn to manufacture masks amid coronavirus epidemic

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Tech giant Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) has succeeded in its trial production of masks and is currently applying for product certification amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fii made an announcement on Friday that the masks will be first used to protect some 1 million Foxconn employees from infection before being provided to others outside the company.

The company has built production lines to make masks in Shenzhen’s Hualong plant and expects to reach a daily capacity of 2 million by the end of February.