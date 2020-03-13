France bans gatherings of over 100 people as government battles to stem coronavirus outbreak

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people are now prohibited in France in an attempt to delay a spike in the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Phillipe said on Friday that the latest government measure was being implemented to try to slow down the spread of the deadly virus. He warned that more measures could follow.

It’s because we are at the beginning of the acceleration that we take measures to slow it down. Our aim is to postpone as long as possible the spike and we have hope.

The move comes a day after President Emmanuel Macron announced that all schools would close on Monday “until further notice.”

The government had already banned all gatherings of 1,000 people. Concerts, sports events and other gatherings have been canceled the last few days.

France has suffered terribly with the coronavirus outbreak so far, having recorded nearly 2,900 cases that have seen 61 people die.

