France claims it will lift the controversial travel ban on British tourists in the coming days.

France claims that the controversial travel ban on British tourists will be lifted in the coming days.

France is preparing to reopen its borders to UK tourists in the coming days, with restrictions lifted.

Alexandre Holroyd, a member of the National Assembly who represents the country’s expatriates in the United Kingdom, stated that “significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon.”

On December 18, France imposed a ban on non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom in an effort to halt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Last week, the rules were partially relaxed to allow for some business travel.

Thousands of people in the UK who have booked ski holidays in France will be able to travel as a result of the lifting of the tourism ban, providing a significant boost to winter sports travel companies, especially ahead of the crucial February half-term period.

In anticipation of the travel ban being lifted, one travel agency, Ski Line, is selling ski trips from the UK to France that depart on Saturday.

“French holidays could be back this weekend,” the Kent-based company said.

“We expect the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday confirming that British skiers who have been vaccinated can enter France beginning this Saturday.”

It told potential customers that they might be “one of the few lucky skiers in France this weekend,” and that if no announcement about the travel ban being lifted is made before Friday, they will get a full refund.

People entering France from the UK must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

They must also self-isolate for 48 hours after arriving, after which they must retake the test.

