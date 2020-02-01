France confirms fourth novel coronavirus case: official

PARIS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A tourist was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) here on Tuesday, bringing the total number of the infected to four in France, health authorities announced.

Director General of Health Jerome Salomon confirmed that an elderly Chinese tourist from Hubei Province had been diagnosed with the virus and was being treated in intensive care in a Parisian hospital.

“His medical situation is serious, as he is requiring resuscitation,” he told reporters.

“An epidemiological investigation” is under way to determine whether the patient has been in close contact with other people, the official added.

Last week, France confirmed three cases of novel coronavirus, making it the first European country with confirmed cases.