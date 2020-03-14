France considers postponing local elections over virus…

PARIS, March 12 – The French government is considering postponing nationwide mayoral elections set for Sunday over worries about coronavirus infection, the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD) said on its website.

A source close to Gerard Larcher – the leader of the Senate, the upper house of parliament, which would have to be consulted on the issue – denied the JDD’s report.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Nicolas Delame and Michel Rose Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kevin Liffey)